SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,804,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,249. SRC Energy has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.12 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,318,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 1,497,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 93,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 380.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 80,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

