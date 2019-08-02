St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STJ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,172.90 ($15.33).

STJ traded down GBX 32.60 ($0.43) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 938.40 ($12.26). 2,930,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.51. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 905.60 ($11.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,173 ($15.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,091.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.49 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

