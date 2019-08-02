STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 484,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 119.36 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,659,000 after acquiring an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,997,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 524,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 384,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

