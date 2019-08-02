Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE)’s share price was down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 352 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.65), approximately 53,886 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 80,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.70).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 346.01. The firm has a market cap of $547.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile (LON:SLPE)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

