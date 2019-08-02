Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,273 shares of company stock worth $9,722,608 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,232. The company has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

