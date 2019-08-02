Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.53.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,273 shares of company stock worth $9,722,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.