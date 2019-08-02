Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Has $279,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,516,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,669,000 after buying an additional 3,228,400 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,883,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4,432.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after buying an additional 1,037,231 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,025,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,895,000 after buying an additional 818,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,960,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,921,000 after buying an additional 759,268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. 184,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

