Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 422 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,505,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,527 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,569,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,966,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,635,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 232,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 214,753 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $148.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

