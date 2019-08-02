Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 889 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,614,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,615 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,055,000 after purchasing an additional 121,610 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,405,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,237,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $83.38. 14,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,169. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.