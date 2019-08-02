State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,299 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of CAH traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. 1,073,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,792. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

