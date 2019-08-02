State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 823.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Nomura cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut shares of Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

