State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. FMR LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,472,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,131 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,052,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,348 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $69,287,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,417,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 366.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,970 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.24. 137,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,621. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

In related news, insider Milton Carroll sold 19,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $587,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,539.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,186 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

