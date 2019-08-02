State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 104.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

STT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 124,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $338,925. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

