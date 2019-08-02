State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,189 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,245,000 after purchasing an additional 208,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,955,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,992,000 after purchasing an additional 41,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $107,863,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,707,000 after purchasing an additional 492,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.88. 236,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,615. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $109.18.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.