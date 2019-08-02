State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 10,000 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of SITE Centers worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 63,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

