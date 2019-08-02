State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Stake in Postal Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PSTL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PSTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 1.51% of Postal Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,132,000.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

PSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

NASDAQ:PSTL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.79. 17,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.