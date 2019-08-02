State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.52 Million Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,944,000 after purchasing an additional 374,922 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 61.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,771,000 after purchasing an additional 857,837 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 735,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 18.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 787,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,802,000 after purchasing an additional 119,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.01. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. HSBC started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.32 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

