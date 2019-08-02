State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.24 Million in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,101 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.99. 21,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,419. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.89. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $262.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

