State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,184 Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 24.4% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.0% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 71,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $111.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47.

PAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.36 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

