State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,041 Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFGP. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 713,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 592,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 79,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of Micro Focus International stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,906. Micro Focus International PLC – has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.562 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

MFGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Micro Focus International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.37 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.