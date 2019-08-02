State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 38,200 Shares of Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ensco Rowan were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ensco Rowan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ensco Rowan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ensco Rowan by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensco Rowan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensco Rowan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of ESV stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 9,003,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04. Ensco Rowan PLC has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.10. Ensco Rowan had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensco Rowan PLC will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on Ensco Rowan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ensco Rowan in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ensco Rowan in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

