State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of Chesapeake Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 99.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $264,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.32. 225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $96.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $227.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.94%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. Maxim Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

