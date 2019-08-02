Stephens Begins Coverage on Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avalara from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. First Analysis began coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -76.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.02. Avalara has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $179,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,782,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,927,207 shares of company stock valued at $622,339,333. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Avalara by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.