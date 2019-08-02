Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.95

Shares of Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.95 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.12), with a volume of 76751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.35 ($0.14).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Sterling Energy in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a market cap of $20.80 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.28.

Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

