Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. Steven Madden also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.78-1.86 EPS.

SHOO traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $30.68. 813,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.40 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Steven Madden from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $109,056.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,447.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $287,277.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

