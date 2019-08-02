Stifel Nicolaus Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $154.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.33.

ITW opened at $151.41 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

