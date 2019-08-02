Stifel Nicolaus Raises Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $153.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.53.

Shares of RH stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,831. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $162.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.26.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.31. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 979.13%. The company had revenue of $598.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

