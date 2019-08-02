STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.11 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.59.

Shares of STM stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 11.94%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 80.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

