Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,800,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,817 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,510,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,854,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,951,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $129.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,132. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $134.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

