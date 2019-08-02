Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.54. 1,676,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,862. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

