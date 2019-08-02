Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $355,000 Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.58.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.76. 57,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.