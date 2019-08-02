Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

Shares of XLG traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.06. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $167.86 and a 52 week high of $217.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

