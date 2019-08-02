Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd accounts for 1.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,670,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,930,000 after buying an additional 19,561,293 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $91,791,000. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $63,752,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,502,000 after buying an additional 586,768 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 1,593.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 599,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after buying an additional 564,527 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock remained flat at $$84.66 on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $1,477.38 and a one year high of $1,667.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56.

