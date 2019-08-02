Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 366 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Nike by 890.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Nike by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Nike by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $471,024.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,658.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.99. 3,926,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America upgraded Nike to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $101.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

