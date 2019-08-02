Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,226 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 75,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 164,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 70,967 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,752,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,859 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 221,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -781.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.53 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

