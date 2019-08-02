Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175,718. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $195.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.