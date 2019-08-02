Strategic Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in salesforce.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in salesforce.com by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $986,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $996,531.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 343,547 shares of company stock valued at $53,324,812. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.54. 6,841,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.