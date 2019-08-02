Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 92.8% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,636. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

