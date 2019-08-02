Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,163 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $38,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 833 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.69, for a total value of $131,355.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,355.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,813 shares of company stock valued at $13,406,189. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Veeva Systems from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.57. 464,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,896. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 131.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

