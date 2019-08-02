Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,368 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 181.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 375.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

FDX traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.44. 78,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,408. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $259.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

