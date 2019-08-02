Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 53,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 178,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,151. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

