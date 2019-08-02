Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.02

Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01), with a volume of 10040319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million and a PE ratio of 11.25.

About Strategic Minerals (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals plc operates as a diversified mineral production and development company. The company operates Cobre mine in New Mexico, the United States, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.