Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 545.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 119,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.96. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.