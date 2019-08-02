Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Boosted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,178,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662,000 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 3.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $860,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,379,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 328.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,451 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,367,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,437,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,871 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,822,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,194,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.48.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,829. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $42.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.