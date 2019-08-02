SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.51, approximately 276,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,917,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.84 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.62.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.33.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). SunPower had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. The business had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 32,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $257,339.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $65,906.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,034 shares of company stock worth $588,421. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 483.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

