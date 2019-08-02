SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.62.

SPWR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 6,884,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,826. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.33.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 33,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $265,175.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,464.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $65,906.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at $65,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,034 shares of company stock worth $588,421. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $1,596,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

