SunTrust Banks Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $41.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWTR. Aegis upped their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twitter to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 8,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $331,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $221,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,441 shares of company stock worth $4,447,027. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 92.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

