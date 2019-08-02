SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SuperCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of SuperCom stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.82.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 214.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of SuperCom worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

