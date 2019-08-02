Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) PT Lowered to $1.50

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Imperial Capital from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Superior Drilling Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.58.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Shares of SDPI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,911. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.