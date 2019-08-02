Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Energy Services, Inc. serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. The world’s energy producers rely on them for the services, tools, equipment and exceptionally trained personnel needed to develop and produce oil and gas. Superior Energy has a history of developing specialized tools and technologies designed to meet customer needs. In its earliest days, the company pioneered the use of rigless plugging and abandonment services. Since then, Superior has been on the leading edge of a number of developments that benefit oil and gas producers throughout the life cycle of the well. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Superior Energy Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.62 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Superior Energy Services from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Superior Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.53.

NYSE:SPN opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Superior Energy Services has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $436.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Funk purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,208.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $4,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $2,854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 580,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 92.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 514,582 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $2,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

